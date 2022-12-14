Bobby Lashley’s storyline firing has lasted less than 24 hours.

As noted, Monday’s WWE RAW was headlined by Seth Rollins defeating Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for a future title shot. The referee took a minor bump at one point, which led to Lashley getting angry over a slow count, which ended up giving Rollins the win. After the match, Lashley backed one referee into the corner, and got physical with another. Pearce then announced that Lashley is fired to end the show.

In an update, Pearce issued a video this evening to officially rescind the termination.

Pearce said despite what he said at the end of RAW, Lashley is not fired, but with that said, Lashley has repeatedly crossed the line, including last week’s Spear to WWE Producer Petey Williams, and what happened last night. Pearce apologized to the WWE Universe for how heated he got, noting that he allowed his emotions to get the best of him and he said some things he should never say, but he won’t apologize for having passion. Pearce said he did not channel his passion in the right direction, and he regrets that.

Pearce said all of Lashley’s unacceptable actions will be addressed and there will be repercussions. He noted that the two will meet later this week to discuss the ramifications and more importantly, how they can move forward.

“I formally rescind Bobby Lashley’s termination, and I sincerely apologize for my part in escalating an already volatile situation. Thank you,” Pearce said to close the situation.

Lashley responded to Pearce’s tweet and wrote, “Looking forward to it.”

There’s still no word yet on where WWE is going with this storyline, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the full tweets from Pearce and Lashley below:

My official statement regarding Bobby Lashley and the end of Monday Night Raw last night. #WWERaw @wwe @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/neW8Ozi8x4 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 13, 2022

Looking forward to it. https://t.co/iZ6OG3g37M — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 13, 2022

