The December 16 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Charlie Dempsey defeated Myles Borne

* Sol Ruca defeated Dani Palmer

* Trick Williams defeated Hank Walker

* Lucien Price and Bronco Nima defeated Bryson Montana and Oba Femi

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

