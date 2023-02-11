As you might expect, Monday’s WWE RAW segment with Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes was universally praised backstage, as it was with fans on social media.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the Rhodes – Heyman promo was said to be a beneficiary of WWE’s much looser creative scripting since WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over creative. It was noted that some of the promo caught Heyman by surprise, at least according to people close to him. People close to Rhodes said they weren’t sure if it had ever been communicated to Heyman how important the ECW bookings for WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes were to the Rhodes Family in general.

Those familiar with the inner workings pf the promo claimed Heyman wrote his part of the promo, while Rhodes wrote his, and things ended up coming together perfectly.

The talent involved with the segment were said to be very happy with how things came cross, while higher-ups and other officials were also thrilled with the content of the promo and with the fan reception to what is their WrestleMania 39 premium match.

“Cody Rhodes is a star, and Paul Heyman is a starmaker. They were in a difficult position, and made something that seemed like a manufactured booking decision become a personal, WrestleMania main event if it ends up going that direction,” said one WWE higher-up.

For those who missed it, you can click here for backstage details on the Rhodes – Heyman promo, what WWE looked to accomplish with the promo, Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Rhodes vs. Reigns.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.