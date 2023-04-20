The sort of “walking on eggshells” feeling is back in the WWE locker room now that Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has returned.

A new report from PWInsider notes that there has been some “bubbling paranoia” among some WWE talents in the past few weeks, mainly wrestles who WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H bought back last summer who are not currently in the major mix or receiving pushes.

There’s a feeling of fear with some talents, who are worried over Vince’s return and if that means they are being relegated to the undercard, and could be the first to be released if and when there are cuts.

It was indicated by some WWE creative sources that there’s been no edict of that sort, but it has not stopped wrestlers from being concerned. The “walking on eggshells” feeling has slowly picked up steam again now that Vince is back involved.

