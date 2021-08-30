Adam Cole is officially a free agent from WWE.

It was confirmed today by Fightful Select that Cole’s contract did expire this past Friday, and he has not re-signed with the company. Cole is 100% a free agent right now.

It was noted that Cole is expected to field offers from various companies.

On a related note, some speculated that Cole canceling his Twitch stream this past Friday meant that he may have traveled to SmackDown to meet with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. It was noted that Cole was not at SmackDown, and did not meet with Vince on Friday.

Stay tuned for more on Cole’s status and future.

