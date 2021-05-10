Becky Lynch has reportedly signed a new WWE contract.

Lynch has been away from WWE since April 2020 but word now via Ringside News is that the company “quietly” signed her to a new contract a few weeks back.

Lynch reportedly signed her last contract in 2019, which included a significant raise after her run to the top as The Man. It was reported then that Lynch’s new contract was worth $1 million per year.

Lynch has been out of action since right after retaining the RAW Women’s Title over current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, due to her first pregnancy. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child together in December, a baby girl.

There is still no word on when Lynch will be back in action, but WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated in early April that she will be “coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

Stay tuned for more.

