Fightful Select has a backstage update on Brandi Rhodes and WWE.

In the report, it is revealed that Brandi participated in some tryout matches at the WWE Performance Center, but no deal has been reached on bringing her in as a competitor. She did hope to integrate her relationship with KultureCity into WWE since she is a board member there.

It is also noted that AEW and Brandi have not had any contact since she left but one source tells the publication that apparently Warner Bros Discovery did reach out to Brandi in September of 2022. Fightful confirms that WBD and Brandi are not in regular contact, but they do maintain a cordial relationship.

