Dave Meltzer has an update in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about the reported planned match between CM Punk and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The plan is for Punk vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rollins to happen first, and then the direction is Reigns vs. Punk.

The idea is to build up the anticipation and to take a lot of time before getting there as they feel it will be gigantic by the time they get there.

Meltzer also noted that matches like Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns and Rollins vs. Punk could be potential options for WrestleMania 40 main events.