Bandido has been sidelined since June as he went down with an injury while working a match that aired on AEW Rampage, where he put over Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match where he suffered a wrist injury.

At first, he was given a diagnosis of a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury before getting a second opinion and underwent surgery the following month. Bandido had been getting close to making an in-ring return before suffering a setback as Bandido’s wrist hadn’t healed properly and needed another surgery.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it’s looking like he will be back in the summer.