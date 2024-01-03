“The Virtuosa” has a lot of options coming into 2024.

As noted, Deonna Purrazzo is set to be a free agent in the New Year of 2024 and will be fielding a lot of options that she apparently already has on the table.

Fightful Select is reporting that before Purrazzo’s contract with TNA IMPACT Wrestling expired, she was already receiving interest from multiple pro wrestling promotions.

Purrazzo made it clear her prior to the expiration of her contract that she preferred her landing spot being one that would allow her to try out the free agent market.

She reportedly had been in contact with WWE, but according to internal sources within the company, most of their free agent talks were postponed until the New Year of 2024 began.

In terms of the independent pro wrestling landscape, “The Virtuosa” has seen a ton of interest from multiple smaller companies, making an independent run a clear-cut option if she were to entertain that route as a free agent.

The report also noted she has had talks with AEW.

We will keep you posted.