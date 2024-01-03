McKenzie Mitchell grew a lot as a person during her time in WWE.

The former WWE and NXT broadcast team member was released from the company prior to the end of the year in Decembert of 2023, and during an interview with SEScoops, she spoke about being thankful for her time in WWE because of the fact that it allowed her to grow as a person.

“I’m thankful for my time in WWE,” she said during the interview. “It allowed me to grow and flourish with who I am as a human and as a person. Like you said, I met my husband there, so I’m endlessly thankful for that and the experiences and the places I’ve gotten to travel. Being able to step out of your comfort zone a little bit, I think there’s something really interesting about being able to step out and sometimes just be uncomfortable and it direct you where you need to go.”

McKenzie continued, “WWE did that, it allowed me to see what I can do when the red light goes on or to take me to another place that I didn’t even realize that I could tap into that skill, and I did. So I’m forever thankful for my time in WWE. I can’t talk about that enough. I’m excited for 2024 and what’s to come there, I think it’s a blessing and I’m really excited to have a new direction and to be able to take a breath at the end of 2023 and go, okay, what are we doing now, let’s set the bar even higher and reach for the stars.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.