Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW and ROH star spoke about his interest in sharing the squared circle in 2024 with the likes of Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, among many others.

“Yes, there’s a lot,” he said when asked if there is anyone in particular he wants to wrestle in the New Year of 2024. “What happens is I will see somebody wrestle or I’ll hear about somebody, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, him too.’ These are just the top of my head. Kyle Fletcher, for example. Will Ospreay, haven’t wrestled him yet. Okada. I think I had a tag match against him a long, long time ago, but no singles. Tanahashi. Oh yeah, Okada, I just wrestled in that six-man.”

He continued, “Same with Tanahashi, same with Ishii, Naito. There’s a whole bunch of New Japan guys. SANADA. The list goes on and on. There’s a whole bunch of other guys. I did have two singles matches with Mistico, the original Mistico in WWE, but non-televised. Maybe one for TV would be fun, just for posterity. Then there’s a whole bunch of guys in CMLL that I’ve never been I the ring with. Ultimo Guerrero, Rey Bucanero, all those guys. There’s a whole bunch of guys in AEW that I haven’t been in the ring with that I want to [face], like Action Andretti, that I haven’t had a singles match with. Darius Martin, so forth. I think we had a tag match with him. There’s a whole bunch of guys in AEW as well. Brody King was on my list until the Continental Classic. Jay White, RUSH, Strickland. I was never in the ring with Strickland yet. Keith Lee, I haven’t had a singles match with him either. So the list goes on and on.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.