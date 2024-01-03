Andrade El Idolo is happy to have returned to his roots in CMLL.

The former AEW star that is expected to return to WWE in the near future took to social media to comment after returning to CMLL on December 15, 2023 and working shows over the next few weeks for them and the Mexican independent scene.

“How great it feels to go back to the places where you started in the business and face past rivals and peers and realize and face new talent,” he wrote via Instagram. “Always grateful to the fans and to all the fans for shouting the name of LA SOMBRA, ANDRADE, & EL ÍDOLO. Thank you Mexico. VIVA MEXICO CABRONES.”

