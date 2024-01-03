The “#MustafaAli2024 World Tour Campaign” is getting filled up quickly.

As noted, after being released from WWE and seeing the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause with the company, Mustafa Ali released a video teasing his “#MustafaAli2024 World Campaign Tour” for the beginning of the New Year.

With that in mind, on Wednesday, the House of Glory released an announcement with the official details on his promotional debut at the upcoming HoG: Reckoning 2024 show on March 2.

An opponent has not yet been named.