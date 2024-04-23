Santos Escobar filled in for Dominik Mysterio this evening for a reason.

Fightful Select is reporting that Dominik Mysterio is currently sidelined with an injury.

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on April 22 in Columbus, Ohio, Dom-Dom had Santos Escobar fill in for him alongside JD McDonagh for the scheduled tag-team match against Andrade and Ricochet.

Last week, “Dirty” Dom was taken off the WWE European Tour and replaced by Ricochet.

There is currently no timetable for Dominik’s return.

We will keep you posted.