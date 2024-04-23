WWE returns to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. this evening for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE RAW Spoiler Lineup

* Pat McAfee & Michael Cole introduce Women’s Battle Royal main event

* “Main Event” Jey Uso promo

* Damian Priest promo.

* Tag Titles: Awesome Truth vs. DIY

* Gunther will have a promo.

* New Day vs. Imperium

* Drew McIntyre will deliver a promo.

* Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Chad Gable will do a promo.

* Ricochet & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & JD McDonagh

* Women’s World Title Battle Royal

WWE Raw Backstage News

* Shawn Bennett is scheduled to referee the tag title match.

* Dominik and Alpha Academy are slated to appear.

* The tag title match is scheduled for two segments.

* The women’s title match is scheduled for three segments.

* Apollo Crews vs. Ivar and Creed Bros vs. Gallus are set for the WWE Main Event tapings.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.