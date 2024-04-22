It looks like The Bloodline will continue to grow.

PWInsiderElite.com is reporting that former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu is strongly expected to be joining the WWE roster soon.

According to the report, Fatu is expected to debut with WWE within the next week, and the belief behind-the-scenes in the company is that his debut will likely take place on the main roster as soon as this Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It is assumed that he will be on the WWE main roster going forward from that point.

As seen on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, Tama Tonga made his debut to join the new Solo Sikoa-led version of The Bloodline. Jacob Fatu and Hikuleo have also been rumored to be coming into the mix.

We will keep you posted.