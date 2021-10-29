As noted earlier, the working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling reportedly ended after last Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view as Christian Cage dropped the Impact World Title. The “Forbidden Door” is open for the future, but there are currently no plans for the two promotions to work together in the short term. You can click here for our original report.

In an update, Don Callis will continue to work with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as he is still under contract to AEW, according to the Wrestling Observer. Callis will be back on AEW TV soon with Omega.

Callis was named Co-Executive Vice President of Impact back in December 2017, along with Scott D’Amore, but that role ended for Callis this past May. At that point it was reported that he would remain as an on-air talent, until no longer needed.

Stay tuned for more.

