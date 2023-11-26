As noted, Drew McIntyre wasn’t a happy camper after the Men’s WarGames match wrapped up at WWE Survivor Series 2023 on Saturday night.

“The Scottish Warrior” was seen by fans storming out of the cage and abruptly making his way backstage, where as we previously reported, he slammed his locker door before quickly throwing on a hoodie and storming out of the building.

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE veteran was legitimately upset after the match, but it was apparently due to things broader than just the return of CM Punk.

We will keep you updated as more information surfaces.