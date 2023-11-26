The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh lost to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton in the Men’s WarGames Match at the WWE Survivor Series premium live event from Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.

Following the show at the post-Survivor Series presser, Rhodes commented on Orton’s return as he had been sidelined after getting back fusion surgery.

“At the end of the match, Randy said to me, ‘Thanks for the phone call.’ And I wanted to tell him ‘Thanks for my career.’ I keep thinking this is going to end and I couldn’t have gotten to where I got had I not been around Randy.” “Randy is so wild and chaotic and you hear all these funny stories about him and all this nonsense, but as a performer, a professional wrestler, WWE superstar. What an outstanding mentor he was to me truly.” “I’ll never forget standing in the ring at the Royal Rumble when he won, pointing at the star WrestleMania sign and just thinking, ‘I want to be like him.’ That’s [as] nice as I’m gonna get about [him]. I was really touched.”

