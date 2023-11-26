On Sunday night, Impact Wrestling will partner with AAA for an event that will be taped for TV in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, at the Showcenter Complex.

Here is the announced card for the show:

Impact Wrestling Champion Alex Shelley & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Abismo Negro & Trey Miguel.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Trinity & Chris Sabin vs. Chik Tormenta & Dinamico.

Josh Alexander & Octagon Jr. vs. Moose & Toxin.

Laredo Kid & Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers & Black Taurus.

Rich Swann & Myzteziz vs. Eddie Edwards & Latigo.

Arez & Frankie Kazarian vs. Sanson Forastero

Deonna Purrasso & Maravilla vs. Sexy Star & Jordynne Grace.