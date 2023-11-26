In 2019, the war between AEW and WWE began, with both promotions battling for market share and talent.

WWE is actively looking to re-sign talent on its roster and sign the free agent market. Although they were unable to sign Will Ospreay, they brought CM Punk, who had previously been released due to his altercation with Jack Perry backstage at All In.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted WWE is offering big money to talent with long-term deals and doesn’t want anyone leaving for AEW. Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and others will have their deals expire next year.