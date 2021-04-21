ROH recently locked in Ian Riccaboni to a new deal, according to Fightful Select.

Riccaboni’s contract would have been up at the start of April, per reports of his last signing. However, he actually re-signed with the company late last year.

Word now is that Riccaboni is signed to ROH well into the summer of 2023, at least.

Riccaboni has had interest from other companies in the past, but he chose to continue announcing and doing commentary with ROH as he is an important part of the ROH presentation. He has been with the company since 2014.

