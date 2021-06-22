Kevin Owens is reportedly taking time away from WWE due to storyline reasons.

As noted, Owens took to Twitter on Monday following his Hell In a Cell loss to Sami Zayn and issued a statement to fans, noting that he’s taking a “little break” from WWE, but he will be back.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens is taking time away due to storyline-related reasons. There had been speculation on why Owens was taking a break, but word now is that this is just a part of the storylines.

There is no word yet on when Owens will be brought back to SmackDown, or what WWE has planned for him through SummerSlam season, but we will keep you updated.

