NXT champion Karrion Kross is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at this Sunday’s Takeover 36 pay per view special, the Doomsday Man’s toughest challenge since winning the gold for the second time against Finn Balor at Stand & Deiver. However, Kross’s valet and off-screen girlfriend, Scarlett, has been noticeably absent from his side, including the few times Kross has appeared on Monday Night Raw.

According to Mike Johnson on the latest PW Insider Elite, this is because Scarlett is not currently cleared to compete, although it is mentioned in the report that there is nothing specifically wrong with her and that she “just needed to take time for something.”

Since signing with the company back in 2020 both Scarlett and Kross have been inseparable, with their signature NXT entrance wowing fans due to its originality, as well as the vocals that Scarlett provided for the theme. It is not known if she will accompany the champion at Takeover 36.

