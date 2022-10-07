The situation surrounding the AEW All Out backstage incident has reportedly stalled.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there’s been a lot of chatter about the investigation in the last week, but the main talk is that the threat of legal action has stalled everything.

It was noted that no one has been fired as of this week, including AEW Producer Ace Steel, who many expect to be let go when the investigation has wrapped up.

There is no time-frame for anyone to return to work from suspension at this point, and the remaining participants are still with the company – Steel, CM Punk, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Buck.

As noted earlier this week, AEW President Tony Khan told Variety that he could not comment on the situation as the investigation was still going on.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.