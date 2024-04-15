WWE and Drew McIntyre have yet to come to terms on a new contract.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the current WWE contract of “The Scottish Warrior” is expected to expire in the five-to-six week range.

This would indicate that there is strong pressure right now to get a deal done between the two sides, particularly if WWE is looking to keep him in the company and away from the open free agent market.

If WWE and McIntyre do not reach an agreement on a new deal, or an extension of his existing contract, that would mean “The Scottish Warrior” would be able to wrestle elsewhere as early as late May or early June of this year.

The two sides have been in discussions for several weeks but have yet to get to a finalized deal.

Another one of the reasons changes were made to the WWE Talent Relations department last week was to instill officials – Chris Legentil and Matthew Altman – into the division. The two have forged relationships in the past with talents particularly in order to faciliate the signing process in a much stronger fashion.

Outside of McIntyre, the company is making it a point to ensure that Becky Lynch’s deal is also completed before it expires.

Lynch reportedly has about eight weeks remaining in her outstanding WWE contract, although that figure has not been confirmed.