Rhea Ripley appears to be on the injured reserve in WWE.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the AEW Women’s World Champion was injured during her segment on last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the Raw After WrestleMania XL show, Ripley was involved in a physical backstage segment with Liv Morgan to set up their rivalry, and was hit in the head with a steel chair launched by Morgan before the two continued to brawl.

The issue is reportedly severe enough that the talk within WWE right now is that Ripley may be forced to vacate her WWE Women’s World Championship, possibly as soon as tonight’s episode of Raw.

We will keep you posted.