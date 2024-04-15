Where has MJF been?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com checked in on Monday with an update on the popular former AEW World Champion.

According to the report, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is still on hiatus from AEW dealing with multiple injuries that he took time off to let heal.

Although he is not currently listed on the official AEW roster, the belief is he is still very much locked into a contract with the promotion.

Friedman was not in attendance at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business show at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts a few weeks ago, however he did turn up in Boston the following day to meet with officials from AEW.

He has not been backstage at any AEW events since he was removed from storylines ahead of his ongoing hiatus from the company.

As of this writing, there is still no definitive word regarding when MJF will return to the scene for AEW.

We will keep you posted.