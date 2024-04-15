Thunder Rosa is on a quest to recapture the AEW Women’s World Championship she never lost in the ring, however her time away from the squared circle doesn’t appear to be completely over.

The women’s wrestling star recently appeared as a guest for an interview on The KiddChris Show where she spoke about never getting surgery during her lengthy hiatus from AEW due to injury.

“I didn’t,” Rosa said. “I think the possibility of surgery will be probably in the future. There were two things happening at the same time. I had tears on my lower back and I had herniations.”

She continued, “Before you can do anything, you have to wait for the tears to not be tears. After, that’s when you can do the exercises. It took me about seven to eight months to exercise properly. There are a lot of things I had to change with training anf in my life. I was a runner, I can no longer run. You have to pick and choose what you ca do. I want to still be at 100% in the ring, so I had to change everything.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.