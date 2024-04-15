Although Tony Khan wasn’t contacted about Jon Moxley making an appearance for a full reunion of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins for the match-ending moment at WrestleMania XL Sunday, he doesn’t seem against such a scenario in the future.

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, it was stated that WWE has expressed interest in working with other promotions, noting it was “an area WWE rarely explored during McMahon’s four-plus decades of leadership.”

During a recent Comic Book interview, the AEW and ROH President was asked about whether or not he would be willing to work with, and/or share talent with WWE if he were approached to do so in the future.

“It’s an interesting thought,” Khan responded. “It would depend on the circumstance.”

Tony Khan has allowed similar situations in the past, such as allowing AEW contracted talents Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho to submit videos for an episode of WWE Raw celebrating John Cena’s 20th anniversary in wrestling, as well as Billy Gunn’s past WWE Hall of Fame induction with D-Generation X.