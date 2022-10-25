WWE has reportedly moved the date of their first 2023 event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, WWE was set to return to Saudi Arabia in February 2023 for the first event of next year. However, a recent report from Ringside News notes that the February 2023 date was moved to May 2023.

It was noted today by PWInsider that there will be no Saudi Arabia event in February 2023 due to WWE Elimination Chamber being announced for February 18 in Montreal, confirming the report from Ringside News. The note from PWInsider added that WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia will be in the spring of 2023, but no official date has been locked in as of now.

There’s no official word yet on why the Saudi date was changed, past the Elimination Chamber announcement, but we will keep you updated. There’s also no word yet on the name of the the spring 2023 event from the Kingdom.

WWE ran Elimination Chamber from Saudi Arabia in February of this year. They are contracted with the Saudis to run two events per year in the Kingdom, but the schedule was altered a bit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now back on track, running two shows per year in the country.

