Yuka Sakazaki has been in the news this week.

As noted, the women’s wrestling star was removed and then re-added to the roster on the official AEW website. There has been no reason given for this as of yet.

In 2023, Sakazaki was dealing with a neck injury, but eventually returned to the ring. She has not yet wrestled in 2024.

She was regularly backstage at AEW shows even while dealing with injuries, and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW was even coming up with potential creative pitches for her in a non-wrestling capacity.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding Yuka Sakazaki’s status continues to surface.