A familiar face from the past in AEW was backstage at an AEW Collision event in January.

Fightful Select is reporting that Nick Comoroto was backstage at the AEW Collision show in Norfolk, VA. last month.

The 32-year old prospect has yet to wrestle for AEW since late-October of 2023, but did compete at an independent event in late-January.

Comoroto was previously part of The Factory faction in AEW with QT Marshall, but that fizzled out before Marshall’s original departure from the company.

It is said that Comoroto has not been injured, but just hasn’t been used as of late.