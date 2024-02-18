It looks like “The Ring General” and “The Beast Incarnate” will never share the ring for a dream match in WWE.

The longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, Imperium leader GUNTHER, spoke about his dream match against Brock Lesnar likely never happening during a recent interview with GVWire.

“I always was vocal about my dream match in the past, but that fell through now,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ll see Brock again if that’s ever going to happen.”

He added, “But I’m wide open when it comes to that as of now.”

As noted, Lesnar has been removed from the cover of the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition of WWE 2K24 and has even been pulled from the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature at the start of every WWE show, and is not expected back after being implicated in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE.

Check out the complete interview at GVWire.com.