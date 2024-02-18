Darby Allin raised a few eyebrows when he made a reference to Cody Rhodes on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, the AEW World Tag-Team Champion referenced Cody, without saying his name, by pointing out he was the only AEW EVP who saw potential in him, while The Young Bucks were focused on helping the “California Crew” and their friend Brandon Cutler.

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Allin was asked about making a reference about Cody on the 2/15 Dynamite show.

“He’s the reason I’m in AEW,” Allin said. “You think back to my debut, I wrestled him at Fighter Fest and we went a 20-minute Broadway draw. For him to take a chance on me that early… I was relatively super unknown still, I was never really the guy on the independent scene. He did that. You’ve got to give respect where respect is due. I feel very strongly on paying homage to how I got here because I never thought I was going to get here. I begged people for jobs, I wasn’t part of the little ‘California Crew.’ I had to sit by and watch all these press conferences and have all these people that had no business being on national television get on national television.”

He continued, “Meanwhile I knew exactly what I was capable of doing if I was given the opportunity. Fast forward all these years later and now look at me. My biggest problem is when people try to ignore the history of things as if something never happened. I’m like, we’re not stupid, come on.”

Check out the complete interview at DigitalSpy.com.