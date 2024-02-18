Don’t expect to see “The Big Red Machine” inside the squared circle again.

WWE legend Glenn “Kane” Jacobs recently spoke with David Gornowski for an in-depth interview, during which he was asked about the possibility of returning to the ring for another match in WWE.

“I am probably not getting in the ring,” he said. “I watch it now and I’m amazed at how athletic everybody is.”

He continued, “I don’t think my body can take that kind of punishment anymore, you know? We always say never say never. So I leave the door open to many different things.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.