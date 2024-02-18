A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE announced the addition of Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend for the Tuesday, February 20, 2024 episode of NXT on USA.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT (2/20/2024)

* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Lexis King

* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov go face-to-face

* Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen

* Wren Sinclair vs. Roxanne Perez

* Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend