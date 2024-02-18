– The WWE Golden Championship continues to get passed around like a hot potato among celebrities and sports stars. Snoop Dogg continues to get the WWE Golden title belt circulated throughout the Hollywood and sports worlds, with WWE showing off photos of Lil Wayne, Shannon Sharpe, 50 Cent, Pat McAfee, Reggie Jackson and others posing with the belt during NBA All-Star Weekend. Check out the pictures below.

– WWE released a new video on their YouTube channel on Sunday with a thumbnail that reads, “Bron Breakker – The future of SmackDown?” The video, dubbed, “Introducing SmackDown’s newest Superstar, Bron Breakker,” gives fans a look at the former NXT World and current NXT Tag-Team Champion now that he has officially signed on the dotted line to join the blue brand. Check out the video below.

– Finally, the latest installment of WWE Top 10 has touched down across WWE’s various social media channels, giving fans a look at the most “Unforgettable Elimination Chamber winners” ahead of the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event next weekend in Australia. Check out the video below.