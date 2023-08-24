As noted, former pro boxer and UK Olympic competitor Anthony Ogogo is in his home country this week for AEW All In. Ogogo recently traveled back to England, and is doing media for AEW for All In.

Ogogo has not wrestled for AEW since his win over Luke Kurtis at the AEW Dark tapings on August 21, 2022, but now a new report from Fightful Select notes that he is healthy and available to wrestle. However, there’s been no recent talk of any creative plans for him.

It was also noted that The Guv’nor is still signed to a full-time contract with AEW. He reportedly signed a two year contract extension around the end of 2022 or the beginning of this year. The extension will keep the 34 year old Ogogo signed to AEW until at least the start of 2025.

Following issues with his eye that led to Ogogo being registered as blind in March 2017, Ogogo retired from boxing in March 2019, at the age of 30. He retired with a professional record of 11 win and 1 loss, and that loss came in his last fight, which was an 8th round TKO by Craig Cunningham on October 22, 2016, for the then-vacant WBC International Middleweight Title. Ogogo then made his pro wrestling debut in February 2019 for the WAW indie promotion in the UK. Ogogo began training with Cody Rhodes and The Nightmare Family that same year, and then signed with AEW on October 26, 2019, as their first developmental talent. He made his commentary debut on AEW Dark in October 2020, then made his Dynamite debut on March 31, 2021, to begin a feud with Rhodes while also linking up with heel faction The Factory. Ogogo’s in-ring debut came as a win over Cole Karter on the April 14, 2021 Dynamite. He then defeated Austin Gunn on the May 19, 2021 Dynamite, but made his pay-per-view in-ring debut with a loss to Rhodes at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. After the loss to Rhodes, Ogogo worked one tag team match the following week and then went on to undergo his tenth eye surgery in July 2021. He was on the shelf for six months as he made his return in December 2021. Ogogo has worked 22 matches for AEW, including singles and multi-man bouts, and the only loss is the match with Rhodes.

While Ogogo has not wrestled for AEW since August 21, 2022, his most recent matches were for PROGRESS Wrestling in the UK. Ogogo defeated Callum Newman at PROGRESS Chapter 139 on August 28, 2022, then defeated Malik at PROGRESS Chapter 145 on October 23, 2022. His last match on record came on November 27, 2022 as PROGRESS Chapter 146 as he and Dan Moloney defeated Malik and Kosta Konstantino.

Ogogo, who has also done some recent movie work, is set to launch his Getting Back Up podcast on Tuesday, September 5. You can see related Instagram posts below. The podcast synopsis reads like this: “A podcast where Olympic medallist Anthony Ogogo talks to people about overcoming adversity to achieve success.”

As seen below, Ogogo posted highlights from his AEW run earlier this week and commented, “It’s been a minute, but don’t forget what #theguvnor is all about [fist emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] [UK flag emoji]”

Ogogo also revealed that he has trained with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page this Spring and Summer. You can see his post-workout clip with DDP and Chris Van Vliet below, along with more posts with Page.

There’s no word yet on when Ogogo will return to the ring for AEW, but we will keep you updated. You can see the aforementioned Instagram posts below:

