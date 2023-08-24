Adam Cole says he has some very special gear planned for this Sunday’s All In London pay-per-view.

The top company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Josh Martinez from Superstar Crossover. Cole promises that fans who have followed him for quite some time will enjoy what he has to wear.

All I can say is I do have a very special set of gear made specifically for this show. This is a set of gear, actually, I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. Some diehard fans of mine may know what I’m implying. Some people, again, probably don’t know. All I’ll say is I do have some very special gear planned for Wembley Stadium. I’m very excited to wear it.

Cole will be challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship in the All In headliner. However, he and the Salt of the Earth will take on Aussie Open on the All In pre-show, with Aussie Open’s ROH tag team titles on the line.

