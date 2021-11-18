Kenny Omega is reportedly set to undergo multiple surgeries.

As we’ve noted, Omega has been beat up for a few years now and was set to be evaluated for various ailments and injuries this week. He had planned for some time off, but wanted to see the “Hangman” Adam Page storyline through, which was completed at Full Gear last Saturday when Page won the AEW World Title from Omega.

In an update, it was reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega has had issues with his knee, shoulder, abdominal area, and a hernia, among others that he worked through. He has also dealt with vertigo since 2018, which often caused the room to start spinning while he was wrestling. This comes after Omega confirmed on AEW Dynamite that he will be taking some time off.

It was also noted on Observer Radio that Omega is expected to undergo multiple surgeries. There is no word on when those operations will happen, but he will likely need a significant amount of time off due to the increased rehabilitation.

There is also no word on when Omega would be back in the ring, but February has been speculated on. Omega’s status for AAA TripleMania Regia II is currently up in the air due to his health, but as of this writing he is still scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Title against Hijo del Vikingo on Saturday, December 4 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Stay tuned for more on Omega.

