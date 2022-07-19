AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega is reportedly headed back to action soon, potentially for a big program at All Out.

It was reported last week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that AEW had a major angle planned for The Young Bucks, which may have played a factor in the decision to put the AEW World Tag Team Titles on Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. While AEW held off on the would-be historic match between The Bucks, as AEW champions, vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, word was that something else big was planned for The Bucks, and that AEW once was headed in the direction of Omega and The Bucks vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish for the inaugural AEW World Trios Titles.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that the “major angle” rumor being referred to by The Wrestling Observer is related to Omega and his return.

There have been tentative creative plans for Omega and The Bucks to team up for a six-man tag team program for the All Out pay-per-view on September 4. There’s no confirmation that this is for the AEW World Trios Titles, but it is likely.

There is no word yet on a return date for Omega, and this new report has not been confirmed by AEW or Omega as of this writing. However, this is all based on what AEW talent and staff have been told. Omega would likely need to return to action at least a few weeks before All Out to build to the six-man match with The Young Bucks, which could put him back in action some time within the next month or so.

Omega has been out of action since losing the AEW World Title to former champion Adam Page back in November. He took time off to undergo surgeries and deal with multiple injuries, and at one point he was looking to return in June for Forbidden Door, but he didn’t want to risk coming back too soon. Omega recently returned to the road to work behind-the-scenes, but he removed himself from those duties as he felt like it was slowing his recovery progress.

Cole is still out of action with a concussion, and is also undergoing physical therapy for a torn labrum to prevent surgery, while O’Reilly is also out with undisclosed injuries. Cole could be returning soon, depending on the concussion, but AEW President Tony Khan recently indicated that O’Reilly could be out for some time. Fish returned to action on this week’s Elevation episode, defeating Blake Li in singles action.

Khan has talked about potentially introducing Trios Titles to AEW for a few years now, with several wrestlers also publicly expressing interest in the six-man titles.

