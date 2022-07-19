The NWA United States Tag Team Titles are returning at the upcoming NWA 74 pay-per-view.

The NWA has announced that new NWA United States Tag Team Champions will be crowned on Night 2 of the NWA A74 weekend. A 10-teama Battle Royale will be held to crown the new champions.

The NWA United States Tag Team Titles will then be defended exclusively on the NWA USA program, which airs every Saturday at 12pm ET on FITE TV and the NWA YouTube channel. It will also be defended on NWA pay-per-views.

There’s no word yet on who the 10 teams will be, but NWA noted in a press release that the titles are being revived due to the recent success of the company, and the level of interest in tag team wrestling seen during the recent Crockett Cup pay-per-views. NWA owner Billy Corgan commented on the news.

“It’s an honor to be able to bring back the NWA United States Tag Team Championships,” Corgan said. “Our tag team division is red hot and full of deserving athletes who will now have a chance to make history in this sport. We are also looking at top tier tag teams outside the NWA which could also have an opportunity to compete for the new U.S. tag titles.”

There were several versions of the NWA United States Tag Team Titles, first introduced in 1950. They eventually became the WCW United States Tag Team Titles under Jim Crockett Promotions from 1988-1992. The last champions there were Dick Slater and The Barbarian. The Midnight Express famously held the titles for 505 days over three reigns, while WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers held the titles for 225 days in their one reign. The NWA Jersey promotion brought the titles back from 1996-2000, and then the NWA Smokey Mountain Wrestling promotion brought the titles back as the Tennessee version from 2014-2017, but they were changed when the promotion re-branded as Innovate Wrestling.

The NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air live on pay-per-view and FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Mike Knox or Thom Latimer or Brian Myers or Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

Battle Royal for the Vacant NWA United States Tag Team Titles

10 Tag Teams TBA

Samantha Starr vs. TBA

Starr will be managed by her mother, the legendary Baby Doll.

TBA vs. TBA

The legendary JJ Dillon will manage one tag team in a match to be announced.

