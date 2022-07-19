A loaded line-up has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, with an emphasis on Ring of Honor talents as we get closer to the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view this Saturday.

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will all be in action tonight. Serena Deeb, who will challenge Martinez at the pay-per-view, and Jay Lethal, who will challenge ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on Saturday, will also be in action.

Dark will also feature a Pure Wrestling Rules match between Daniel Garcia and Alan “5” Angels, who is currently operating on a per-night deal with AEW. This will be a warm-up match for Garcia as he prepares to challenge Yuta at the pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped on June 11 and July 16 from Universal Studios in Orlando. You can click here and here for spoilers from the tapings.

Below is the full 14-match line-up for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Serena Deeb vs. Viva Van

* Marina Shafir vs. Amber Nova

* Charlette and Robyn Renegade vs. Valentina Rossi and Avery Breaux

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes

* Jay Lethal vs. Logan Cruz

* Lee Moriarty vs. Ren Jones

* Jora Johl vs. Luke Sampson

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Henry

* Danhausen vs. Jake Something

* Fuego Del Sol vs. QT Marshall

* Pure Rules Match: Alan “5” Angels vs. Daniel Garcia

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryce Donovan

* ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. J-Rod

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oasis

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from tonight’s Dark.

