WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was not present for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 taping, but he did have at least some involvement as he went over the script for the show.

It was noted by Ringside News that Vince reviewed the show with longtime writer Ed Koskey before it aired. It remains to be seen if this will be the new weekly system, or if things are still a work in progress.

We noted before how WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn was at the taping, and how there were many NXT re-writes in the 48 hours leading up to the taping. With that said, word now is that no main roster writers were used for NXT 2.0. Koskey was involved as he went through things with Vince, but that’s it.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Assistant Trainer/Coach Shawn Michaels was said to be in charge of the actual taping, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H was not there as he is still recovering from his recent heart surgery. WWE Executive Producer and Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard also was not there for the taping.

There were reports of Prichard and McMahon producing the new NXT 2.0 show, but that was dismissed a few days later. It looks like Vince will at least review the script each week, but we should know more after next Tuesday’s show.

