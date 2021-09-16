Former WWE/TNA/AEW star Awesome Kong made a surprise appearance at the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view to reunite with Gail Kim.

Kim was about to be attacked by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide and Paola Blaze, but Kong came out to make the save. Kong announced she is retired from wrestling.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Kim said she didn’t know about the retirement.

“I really didn’t even know what they wanted me to do besides produce at that point. She [Mickie James] said, ‘Maybe you come out and cut a promo’ and so I said, ‘Yeah, sure. No problem’ and I would say probably a week after that, she informed me about Kia [Stevens] accepting to come and I was like [gasps]. You know, wrestling’s always been one of those things that I actually get really emotional about and I always tell this story that my husband gets mad because I didn’t cry at our wedding but I’ll cry for anything wrestling that moves me, so, when she’s like, you know, ‘She said she never got that final moment with you to say thank you’ and I was like, ‘I’m feeling emotional already. Don’t call me anymore,’ and so I got really super excited and you know, honestly, I just — I didn’t know [what] she was gonna say in the ring that night. I found out at the same time as all the fans watching that she was retiring. Yeah, Mickie and I both didn’t know.”

