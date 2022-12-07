As noted before, WWE will run their first live event in India since December 2017 on Wednesday, January 2023. The event was rumored for Hyderabad, India.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the show will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The venue seats 5,000 people and has been open since 2002.

It’s believed that the event will be taped for the local market and for Peacock/WWE Network, but that has not been confirmed.

While this is a SmackDown brand live event and most of the wrestlers in action will be blue brand Superstars, the roster is expected to be made up of various Indian and international Superstars. There are currently no RAW talents booked for the event, but that will likely change.

It was noted that quite a few WWE talents are excited for the return to India because of the feeling that the live crowd atmosphere will be something special.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.