The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event is in the books.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 took place before a record-setting sold out crowd inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fightful Select has released some backstage news and notes coming out of the WrestleMania XL Weekend premium live event from thr WWE NXT brand.

* A big focus going into the show was put on everyone hitting their allotted time cues.

* There was fear that Bron Breakker had has bell rung during the opener that saw he and Baron Corbin retain the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships with a victory over Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Thankfully, when he arrived backstage it was said to be clear that Breakker was okay.

* WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was backstage at the show, although he reportedly had no influence over the creative on the show. It was completely left to Shawn Michaels and his crew to run as always.

* The NXT North American Championship triple-threat title tilt that saw Oba Femi retain over Dijak and Josh Briggs garnered some big reactions from executives and talent behind-the-scenes at the Wells Fargo Center.

* Ridge Holland is expected to return on next week’s post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network to explain his attack on Joe Gacy during the Countdown pre-show.

* The Meta-Four received a lot of internal praise for their gig as the official hosts for the show.

* Plans for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship that was introduced by G.M. Ava during the show have been in place since late-2023. A tournament is expected to be held over the next few weeks to determine the inaugural champion.

