“The Eater of Worlds” was immortalized on Saturday afternoon.

As noted, WWE held a special “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal Documentary” panel at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center as part of the WrestleMania XL Weekend schedule in Philadelphia on Saturday.

During the panel, two brand new statues of the late Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, were unveiled.

Featured below are videos and photos of the unveiling of the two statues, which immortalize his Bray Wyatt and “The Fiend” characters.